Quiet ‘Black Friday’ opening in Vestby

The much-discussed ‘Black Friday’ is underway. In Vestby, many customers had gathered outside the Norwegian ‘Outlet’ shopping center before the doors opened at 06.00 this morning.

The American trading phenomenon, Black Friday, was introduced in Norway seven years ago, and has since gained a foothold in Norway. On Friday morning, many Norwegian bargain-hunters were gathered at Norwegian Outlet at Vestby to shop for reduced price goods.

At 05:45, Gaute Ormåsen sang Christmas carols to shoppers before the doors opened, and people poured into the center.

In contrast to scenes of mayhem seen during the USA’s ‘Black Friday’, the atmosphere inside the shopping-center was quite calm during the morning hours.

Last year, turnover increased by 10.6% on Black Friday compared to the previous year. Virke estimates that Norwegians will trade for 3.4 billion this year, and break all records.

But while many people visit the stores, not everyone is as enthusiastic about Norway’s adoption of the American phenomenon. With the slogan, ‘green is the new black’, DNT arranged, for the second consecutive year, Green Friday, which is an environmentally friendly alternative to Black Friday.

‘I hope events such as Green Friday can set shoppers sights on things to be used, causing less environmental impact, not just for one day, but year round,’ said DNT youth leader, Johanne Grue Reiten.

