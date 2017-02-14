Rainfall Damages for 1 billion

Insurance companies paid out about 1 billion NOK in compensation after rain damage last year. Since the millennium, the amount become more than tripled.

It shows by a review performed by Gjensidige Insurance. It encompasses the entire industry.

– This provides a new indication that the weather changes and becomes more extreme. Not only do these types of substitutions increased, rain damage also constitutes a larger share of the total water damage than before.

From year to year, the figures vary, but the long-term trend is clear, says the insurance company’s water damage expert Oddvar Stensrød.

Replacements for the downpour that hit the Oslo area on August 6th last year, constitutes alone over 500 million NOK.

– Cloudburst in the Oslo area is a type of storm that we often experience in Norway, but as we will see more of in the future, says Stensrød.

The proportion of water damage claims due to rain, now counted for a quarter of reparations.

The rest is mainly due to damage to internal and external water and sewage pipes from water connected machine and moisture damage in bathrooms.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today