More rainfall expected as floods cause half a billion worth of damage in southern Norway

Measured in terms of damage cost, Southern Norway just experienced one of the worst floods in recent times, reported Finans Norge newspaper.

There were 3,300 claims reported after the flooding in southern Norway in early October. New figures from Finance Norway show that the compensation is currently over NOK 500 million, reported NRK news.

‘This was the worst flooding in recent times, measured in terms of damage,’ said Stine Neverdal, communications director of Finans Norge, adding that damage after flooding is often worse than after a storm.

‘It takes a lot of time to repair, because you have to clear up the damage after all flood water has gone.

This weekend, heavy rainfall is expected again. The rainfall is already so great that on Wednesday afternoon a new warning notice was sent out.

The warning is for heavy rain during the weekend in the counties of Agder, Telemark and Vestfold. There will be between 70 and 150 millimetres of rainfall during the three days from Friday night, and Saturday,’ said State Meteorologist, Vibeke Thyness of the Meteorological Institute to NTB news agency.

