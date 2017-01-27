Recalculation: Norway needs 1,000 new bus drivers annually

There is a need for 1,000 new bus drivers each year, if the goal of increasing collective growth is to be achieved, according to a calculation by PIL.

Today only about 300 drivers are trained annually, and many of today’s drivers are nearing retirement, said NRK news.

– Young people should think differently and take vocational training and pursue careers as a bus driver which is a safe and responsible profession, says general manager of NHO Transport, Jon Stordrange.

Minister Torbjørn Røe Isaksen has asked counties to ensure that enough drivers are trained. He notes that the government is increasing the apprenticeship grant and will make it easier to specialize earlier for those who take vocational courses.

– Vocational education is as important as university education. A Master Certificate is as good as masters degree. And if we do not get people to drive our buses, we will not achieve the green shift, says the Minister.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today