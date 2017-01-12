Recent cuts in Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions informed on Thursday that they will again make cuts in their headcount.

– In Norway, this could affect about 170 jobs on subsea Services- our facility at Ågotnes and about 100 positions at our yard in Egersund, says communications director Bunny Nooryani to Offshore.no.

In this round, it will apply to approximately 650 positions, where mainly Norway, the United Kingdom and India could be affected.

– The adjustments in these places are due to the continuing market downturn. Some other places in Norway can also be somewhat affected, but it is too early to be more specific on today informs Nooryani.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today