Record breaking air traffic in Norway this July

In July, nearly five million passengers flew to or from Avinor’s airports. This is an increase of 5.9% over July last year.

International traffic increased the most heavily at Avinor’s 45 airports, by 6.7 %, while domestic traffic grew by 5.2 % compared to last year’s July traffic.

At Gardermoen airport in Oslo, almost 2.7 million people boarded aircraft in July. This corresponds to 9.4% more passengers than in 2016.

Never before have so many planes flown to or from Oslo airport during a summer month as during July this year, according to Avinor.

Growth in air traffic was also high in Bergen, with an increase of 4.9% compared to last year.

Several smaller airports experienced two-digit growth in July, among others, at Leknes and Svolvær in Lofoten, which experienced growth of 27.4, and 26.7% respectively.

