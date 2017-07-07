Seafood exports record high in the first half

Record high seafood exports in the first two quarters

Despite fall in exports of trout, herring and shellfish, Norwegian seafood exports has never been bigger. In the first half of this year, seafood was exported for NOK 46.3 billion.

During the first six months of the year, 1.3 million ton of seafood has been exported to a value of NOK 46.3 billion. This is an increase in volume of 4 percent and an increase in value of 9 percent compared with the same period last year. The figures are provided by the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Salmon contributes

– The first half is characterized by record high prices for salmon. Continued increase in demand in combination with reduced salmon available globally is the reason for price increase, says analyst Paul Aandahl in Norway’s Seafood Council.

Salmon accounted for 31.5 billion of the export. During the period, 451,000 metric ton were exported. The volume has remained at the same level as in the first half of 2016, but the value has increased by 13 per cent. In June, the average price for whole fresh Norwegian salmon was NOK 68.80 per kilo, whereas in June last year it was NOK 65.36.

Bacalao exports have increased by 19 percent to 42,000 ton, and the value has increased by 14 percent. Mackerel exports are reduced in volume by 6 percent to 97,000 ton, while the value has increased by 3 percent.

Of fresh and frozen cod, 54,000 and 39,000 tonnes were exported in the first half of the year. Exports of frozen cod have decreased by 4 per cent, while the value has remained at the same level. Exports of fresh cod have increased by 7 per cent, and the value has increased by 10 per cent.

Shellfish export diminishes

Red king crab exports have fallen by 27 percent to 706 ton. The value fell by 14 percent. Exports of shrimp fell by 14 percent to 4,000 ton, and the value fell by 19 percent.

Exports of trout have fallen by 56 per cent to 16,600 ton in the first half, and the value has fallen by 31 per cent. The largest trout customers are Japan, the United States and Belarus. Exports of herring have fallen by 11 percent, to 124,000 ton. The value fell by 3 percent.

