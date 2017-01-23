Record number of unemployed sailors registered with NAV

At the end of December last year, there were a total of 1163 totally or partially unemployed seamen registered with NAV.

This is more than it has been at any time since the downturn offshore started in summer 2014.

– Beyond any seasonality I believe we are seeing some effects of the decline in oil here. Many supply vessels are now docked along the coast of Western Norway, and it is probably the main reason for the rising unemployment we see in maritime professions in recent years I believe, says senior adviser John Sørbø at NAV.

Source: Norway Today / sysla.no