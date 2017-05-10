Record results from Marine Harvest

Fish farming company, Marine Harvest, are very pleased with the first quarter results so far this year. Operating profit for the first quarter was 220 million euro, compared to 112 million euro during the same period last year.

‘Record high salmon prices have resulted in record high earnings in the first quarter. It is particularly pleasing that Marine Harvest Scotland and Marine Harvest Canada have delivered strong results,’ said CEO, Alf-Helge Aarskog.

Operating income ended at 892 million euro, while last year it was 809.5 million euro.

The good result can be especially attributed to high salmon prices. The company produced about 84,000 tonnes of salmon in the first quarter. That is 13,000 tonnes less than during the same period last year.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today