Record-wide Norwegian business trip to China

Around 310 representatives from the Norwegian industry and industry participate in the business delegation in connection with the king’s visit to China next week. “Good cooperation with China is absolutely essential for growth in the Norwegian economy, and not least from an expansion potential,” says Anita Krohn Traaseth, CEO of Innovation Norway.

The Norwegian companies represent interests in education, energy, tourism, seafood, finance, maritime and fisheries, to name a few. They will attend a broad business program in Beijing and Shanghai.

“China is an important trading partner for Norway, and the interest of the delegation testifies that it is becoming increasingly important,” Krohn says.

In addition to the royal parish, the Norwegian delegation is politically raised with Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Søreide and Minister of Industry Torbjørn Røe Isaksen, as well as several government secretaries from other ministries.

Source: Innovation Norway / #Norway Today