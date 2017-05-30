About 70 lose their job in Reinertsen

About 70 lose their job after acquisition of Reinertsen

About 70 employees lose their jobs after Aker Solutions has taken over the oil and gas business of Reinertsen AS.

“In connection with the acquisition of Reinertsen we have had a review of resources and expected work volumes.

This has shown a need to reduce the workforce in Trondheim and Bergen with about 70 positions, something we informed the employees at general meetings about two weeks ago,” writes press contact Stina Kildedal-Johannessen in Aker Solutions in an email to Adresseavisen.

Mainly Management positions

She says that this is done to ensure the company’s competitiveness. The downsizing will be through terminations and will mainly affect management positions as well as some engineering positions.

At the end of March it became known that Aker Solutions took over the oil and gas business and the around 700 employees in the oil service company Reinertsen AS in Trondheim.

The reason was that the company had asked for public debt negotiations in December last year. When the business transfer was completed, the company was bankrupt.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today