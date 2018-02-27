Rema 1000 was the grocery industry loser in 2017

Rema 1000 reduced its position in the Norwegian grocery market by 0.99% in 2017. The Coop chain ‘Extra’ was last year’s winner.

Rema had a market share of less than a quarter, 23.4%, by the end of 2017 after a 0.99% point depreciation, according to Nettavisen newspaper. The figures are derived from a recent analysis from ‘Nielsen’. The development underpins the impression from several surveys last year, which showed that customers strongly dislike the grocery chain’s new marketing strategy.

Rema 1000’s market share has not been lower since 2013. The average sales per shop fell from NOK 74 to NOK 71 million.

It was Coop’s low-priced store, ‘Extra’, most of the stores from the Prix chain, which became the growth winner, according to Dagens Næringsliv newspaper. Coop collected another 0.3% of the market, and had a market share of 29.7% at the end of 2017.

‘Norgesgruppen’ had the largest market share at the end of last year. They had 39.3% of the Norwegian grocery market after an increase of 0.79%.

The low-price segment increased the most, and amounted to almost two-thirds, 65.7%, of the market since the beginning of 2018.

