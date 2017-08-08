Rema continues to lose market share

Co-op and Norgesgruppen take new shares, while Rema and Base prices fall, according to the new quarterly figures from the analyst Nielsen.

“We feel that we are starting to approach a normal situation. If you look at the last few months, there is no doubt that it is going the right way. What we noticed this winter was obvious, says Jan Frode Johansen, CEO of the Rema Franchise to Dagens Næringsliv.

Rema dropped 1.2 percentage points in market share in the first half to 23.7 percent. The chain is the only one of the three food giants to lose market share. The figures come despite the fact that Rema has opened 15 new stores. The decline has been estimated to be around a billion kroner.

The Norway group, on the other hand, continues to increase its share in the Norwegian food market, reports VG. They have taken a new percentage of the market and now have a market share of 43.2 percent. The third major chain Co-op is also showing 0.7 percentage points to 29.2 percent.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

