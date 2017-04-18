Rental hike during Bike World Championships in Bergen

House owners in Bergen are trying to make up to NOK 100,000 for renting out their homes during this autumn’s World Championships in biking.

Several of the hotels in the city have already increased their prices during the event, and now the private lessors follow suit, according to Bergens Tidende.

An apartment that usually costs NOK 8,000 to rent for eight days is posted online for ten times the normal rate.

28 square meters on Nøstet is priced at 56,300 for the eight days of the championship. Usually it’s available for 1,152 kroner a day on Airbnb.

The newspaper has found a number of similar examples and talked to a landlord who has settled on the price of NOK 13,500 per day, or just over NOK 100,000 for anybody who will rent it for the whole event.

– If you are eight people, it will not be so bad. But yes; it basically sounds like a lot.

A landlord says people relate differently to the rental during the World Cup. Some try their luck and are hoping for a high price, while others are less concerned with profit and think more on the festivities, Jacob Mørch thinks.

– It is not illegal to hike the prices. There will always be individuals who price themselves to the extreme, but this occurs in all cities during events, Harald Riisnæs, who is responsible for coordinating the hotel lodging during the Championships, says.

It remains to be seen whether any renters can be found at those prices.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today