Reputation weakened for Rema 1000

Rema 1000’s reputation is weakened compared to competitors Kiwi and Coop, according to a new survey. The app ‘Æ’ is partly to blame.

Rema 1000’s reputation has fallen by 7.3 percent points since last year, according to Apeland’s annual survey, according to Dagens Næringsliv.

At the same time, competitors Kiwi and Coop have increased theirs by 5.2 and 6.5 percent points respectively.

Kiwi and Coop both end up in the ‘outstanding reputation’ category, according to the survey, while Rema 1000 is far below on the list with a ‘medium good reputation’.

