Retail sales up 2.9%

Norway traded goods in stores to the value of nearly 387 billion over the first ten months of last year.

That’s 2.9% more than during the same period the year before. Online shopping has received an increasingly large growth, and concluded with over 14% growth in the first ten months of last year, according to figures from Norwegian Statistics Sentralbyrå.

In September and October of 2016, we traded for over 79 billion in retail stores. That was an increase of 1.9% for the 5th period over what had been traded in 2015.

Businesses that sell and repair motor vehicles, traded for 204 billion throughout the first ten months of last year.

This represents an increase of almost 18 billion, or 9.7% over same period the previous year. In September and October, turnover for the sale and repair of motor vehicles rose by 8.4% compared to the same period in 2015.

Wholesale companies had a turnover of almost 749 billion during the first ten months of 2016.

This represented an increase of 4.9% over the same period in 2015. In September and October, over 160 billion worth of goods were traded in wholesale industries, an increase of 2.3% by comparison to 2015.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today