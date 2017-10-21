Rig company lays off 160 employees

The rig company Dolphin Drilling puts the rig Bideford Dolphin in storage, and lays off 160 employees. The company still believes in getting further contracts.

On Friday, 160 employees in Dolphin Drilling were told that they were going to be laid off after the rig Bideford Dolphin was soon without a contract, reports Sysla.

The rig will be the company’s fourth to be placed on hold.

– The contract the rig has with Statoil terminates in the near future, and it is in connection with this we are sending alerts about lay-offs to the rig’s crew, says Director of Human Resources in Dolphin, Arild Simonsen.

In June, the company sacked 150 employees, after lack of contracts for the Borgland Dolphin rig started a major round of downsizing. This time, the company however believes in new contracts and states that it is talk of layoffs instead of terminations.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today