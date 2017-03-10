Right wing conservatives (Høyre) resolved on discontinuing air passenger tax

On Friday, Høyre’s congress endorsed a proposal to remove the much denigrated air passenger tax and replace it with another fee.

The proposal from Østfold Høyre was passed at the end of the transport debate. A majority voted for the proposal, which reads ‘remove air passenger tax and replace it with a tax that has a clear, environmental effect.’

Introduced on June the 1st last year, the air passenger tax was part of the budget agreement between the government and cooperating parties in November 2015.

The tax was levied on all departures from Norwegian airports at a rate of 80 Norwegian kroner per passenger, plus VAT, to a total of 88 kroner.

The fee is calculated to raise 1.6 billion in revenue in the current year.

