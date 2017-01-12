Rise in housing price figures in the fourth quarter of 2016

Housing prices rose 2.7% from the third to the fourth quarter last year, according to Statistics Norway (Statistisk sentralbyrå).

Prices of flats increased at the highest rate, by 4.4%. During the same period, both detached and adjoined house prices increased respectively by 1.9% and 1.8%, according to Statistics Norway’s seasonally adjusted figures.

The greatest increase was in Oslo and Akershus respectively, at 5.2% and 4.7% during the last quarter.

For the whole of 2016, Oslo had the highest rise, at 7.1% up from 2015. Decline was greatest in Stavanger, where prices fell by 5.9% during the same period.

