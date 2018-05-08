Torbjørn Røe Isaksen visits the United States

Minister of Industry, Torbjørn Røe Isaksen, visits New York and Washington 21-24. May. Hhe will among other issues discuss American trade barriers and Norwegian maritime policy.

In Washington DC, Røe Isaksen will meet US Minister of Trade, Wilbur Ross, to talk about American import taxes on steel and aluminum.

– I am worried about the developments. We are now experiencing warnings about trade measures from both the US and China. This will have negative effect on the world economy and for international cooperation. Global economic insecurity is not beneficial to anyone. For Norway it is important with a free and open World Trade with common rules, says Minister of Industry, Torbjørn Røe Isaksen.

The Minister of Industry is also going to inform about Norway’s commitment to the oceans before the US Congress.

– The Government has emphasized the maritime industries as one of our most important initiatives because industries related to the seas lead to job creation throughout Norway. We will remain in the forefront when it comes to ocean related activities. Norwegian maritime competence is an important export product, says Røe Isaksen.

In New York, Isaksen will also open the design show “Together – Nordic Design” and meet Norwegian tech entrepreneurs there.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today