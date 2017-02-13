Rolls-Royce cuts 200 jobs in Norway

They stress that the severance package process is a voluntary scheme.

200 employees of Rolls-Royce in Norway must leave their jobs in connection with a savings process within the group.

Globally, the Group aims to cut 800 employees in their marine division, and 200 of them will happen in Norway, according Sysla. The company’s marine division has 1,800 employees in Norway. Everyone can apply for a voluntary severance package offer .

– Now it remains to be seen how many people will be applying for the voluntary offer, and to see how many we are left with. We are also working to reduce costs in other ways, says Communications Director Anette Bonnevie Wollebæk.

Since the middle of 2015 around 500 Rolls-Royce employees in Norway have lost their jobs, about 1,000 globally.

According to the plans, the redundancy package program will take effect on March 1.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

