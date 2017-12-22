Rosenberg plans to employ 250 people

The oil industry company Rosenberg WorleyParsons in Stavanger plans to employ 250 people.

“We plan to employ around 250 new people and our goal is to have over 1000 of our own employees in 2018,” says Jan Narvestad, Director of Rosenberg WorleyParsons, to Stavanger Aftenblad. If that goal is reached, the company will have twice as many employees as it did in the summer of 2016.

Among the 250 we will be employing, Narvestad is looking for around 100 engineers.

“We have a strong order and backlog for the next two years. We are on our way out of the crisis, and 2018 will definitely be the start of our recovery,” says Narvestad. He emphasizes that this is to raise necessary personnel numbers not upper management.

Club leader Roy Inge Nilsen says it is always positive with new hires, but he believes the crisis is not over yet.

“We have things we are working on, but it will take sometime before we are completely through what we call a crisis,” he says.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today