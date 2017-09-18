Ryanair cancels 22 flights to and from Norway

The low cost airline, Ryanair, cancels 22 flights to and from Norway between September 18 and October 27.

This week, two departures from London Airport Stansted to Torp and two departures from Torp to Stansted are canceled. It concerns return trips on Monday and Wednesday.

Furthermore, flights between Stansted and Oslo are canceled on September 29 and October 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, and 27, according to Ryanair’s overview.

All in all 22 flights

Ryanair cancels around 2,000 flights over the next six weeks to increase punctuality. The reason is reported to be lack of staff due to holidays, traffic control strikes and weather related problems.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary claims that lack of pilots is not the problem, but rather poor planning.

– We’ve messed it up for ourselves. I apologize to our customers, O’Leary states in a press release.

Affected customers are offered to get their ticket refunded or to change flights at no extra charge.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today