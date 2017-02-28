Ryanair to the heavens after moving from Rygge

Ryanair has become one of the biggest airlines at Oslo Airport Gardermoen after the company moved from Moss Airport Rygge.

It took Ryanair two months to become the fourth largest on international flights after they moved flights to the Airport, with flights to London (Stanstead) and Vilnius, writes Aftenposten.

Communications Director Robin Kiely will not answer questions about the rapid Oslo growth, but the company’s former sales manager for Scandinavia and the Baltic, Hans Jørgen Elnæs, says he believes the company still will not invest as much in Gardermoen as in Copenhagen due to the air passenger tax. Elnæs is currently aviation adviser for WinAir.

Ryanair closed down its operation at Rygge in October and transferred eight routes to Sandefjord Airport Torp and two to Oslo Airport Gardermoen.

Avinor believe the rapid growth at OSL is because the routes were already known in the marked and thus well established.

Meanwhile Rygge Airport is attempting to raise enough capital to restart operations. On Monday evening it was announced that the Board extend the original deadline of next Wednesday to March 17 to collect 7.5 million needed in efforts to reopen the airport.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today