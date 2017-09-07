Ryanair pilots leaves for Norwegian

Ryanair pilots move to Norwegian

Close to 140 pilots have changed employer from Europe’s largest airline, Ryanair, to Norwegian Air Shuttle since the beginning of the year.

– I can confirm that nearly 140 pilots have moved from Ryanair to Norwegian so far this year, both to the new base in Dublin and other bases in Europe, says communications director in Norwegian Air Shuttle,Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen, to Nettavisen.

According to the newspaper, Norwegian has employed around 400 pilots so far this year. This entails that the proportion that comes from the Irish competitor accounts for about one third of the new employees.

Sandaker-Nielsen says he is not surprised that the Ryanair pilots want to work for Norwegian.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today