The Rygge Airport company at Rygge considers throwing in the towel

Rygge Airport (RA) has failed to agree about the conditions for a collaboration with Jotunfjell Partners , reported Dagsavisen Moss Dagblad newspaper.

Jotunfjell forestalled RA in the acquisition of the airport, and took over Rygge Civil Airport in April, including the terminal buildings, and infrastructure.

–

‘Jotunfjell Partners have said they want to go it alone financially’, said Ole Kristian Sivertsen, Chairman of the Board of Rygge Airport.

Since April, the future and purpose for Rygge Airport hasn’t been as clear. The company was founded to try again with a start-up of civil aviation at the airport outside Moss.

–

‘We are considering our further business,’ said Sivertsen, confirming that liquidation of the company remains on the table as an option. By the end of June, a general meeting has been planned to decide on the company’s future.

–

The board has decided that money invested by municipalities, private actors, and through a Vipps campaign, will be repaid,as it will no longer be spent for the purpose for which it was collected.

–

‘New’ Rygge Civil Airport, which is owned by Jotunfjell Partners, is working on its own approach.

‘We are now working on various areas related to reopening the airport. We are talking to politicians, councillors, and others who are interested in making this happen,’ said Sven Nyländer, General Manager of the ‘new ‘ Rygge Civil Airport.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today