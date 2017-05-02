Rema 1000: Sales figures continue to drop

Sales figures for Rema 1000 down by 7.1 per cent

Sales figures for Rema 1000 went down by 7.1 per cent in March, according to VG. The decline is parallel to the fact that the chain’s reputation has fallen sharply.

According to the paper, the latest industry statistics from the analysis company Nielsen, show that Rema 1000 has fallen in sales during the first three months of the year. In January the decline was 3.2 percent, while it was 3.6 percent in February.

At the same time, competitors Coop Extra and Kiwi have had the opposite trend, with growth figures every three months. For Coop Extra, growth was 7.9 per cent in March.

Communications Director Mette Fossum in Rema 1000 emphasizes that the figures are subject to confidentiality for the entire industry, but still comment on developments in general:

– It is no news that we have had challenges associated with changes in our range this winter. A little less known reason for the figures is that we sell more and more of our own brands with lower prices – and thus the sales figures in crowns will appear lower, she says.

Fossum states that the numbers for Easter and the start of the grilling season are positive.

The annual reputation survey of the communications agency Apeland showed last month that Rema’s reputation has fallen by 7.3 per cent since last year.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today