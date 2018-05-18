More sales of non-alcoholic beer

The sale of non-alcoholic beer in Norway has increased by 20 percent in the last five years, according to the Brewery Association. The increase has been particularly high from 2017 to this year.

According to E24, sales increased by 13 percent from the first quarter of last year to the first quarter of 2018.

“I think it has a lot to do with healthiness and that the selection of alcohol-free beverages has expanded. And maybe it will be more accepted among young people to drink alcohol-free too, says director Petter Nome in the Brewery Association to the website.

His association states that the non-alcoholic beer sales have a market share of 3.7 percent. Five years ago, the market share was 3.3 percent.

At the same time, figures from the Danish beer brewery Carlsberg indicate an increased demand for non-alcoholic beer in Western Europe as a whole. The consortium, which also owns Norwegian Ringnes, stated in its annual report for 2017 that its non-alcoholic beer sales increased by 15 percent that year.

