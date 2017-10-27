Salmar heir tops tax list

Salmar heir, 24 year old Gustav Magnar Witzøe, takes the top spot in Norway, well in front of older businessmen such as Trond Mohn and Kjell Inge Røkke.

24 year old Gustav Magnar Witzøe, from Frøya in Trøndelag, was listed with a net worth of NOK 11.14 billion in the tax list, which is presented today. It is somewhat difficult to describe such staggering wealth in terms that regular people can relate to.

Dagens Næringsliv newspaper wrote on Friday that this is an increase of NOK 1.3 billion over the year before.

Witzøe and his family have an ownership stake in Salmar of 53.4%. The stock rose by over 75% in 2016.

The Salmar heir is thus ahead of last year’s richest, the Bergen investor, Trond Mohn, who fell to third place on this year’s list. Mohn is listed with a net worth of NOK 9.4 billion. In second place, financier, Kjell Inge Røkke came in with NOK 11.10 billion.

In fourth and fifth place, the tobacco heirs, Katharina Gamlemshaug Andresen and Alexandra Gamlemshaug Andresen, slipped in with NOK 7.73 and 7.72 billion respectively.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today