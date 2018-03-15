Salmon to China: 800% Increase

A signed 2017 protocol agreement between Norway & China is dramatically increasing Norway’s salmon export trade, with China receiving 1700 tonnes of salmon in January 2018 (an eight-fold increase over 2017).

In April of 2017, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg led a 300 member delegation to China and successfully reestablished diplomatic ties that had suffered under China’s apparent reaction to a Nobel award given in absentia to Chinese activist Liu Xiaobo in 2010.

FAROE ISLANDS

2010 had Norway supplying most of China’s imported salmon but (seeming) reaction to Chinese activist Liu Xiaobo being given a Nobel prize had China all but close doors to Norwegian salmon. By 2015, Norway salmon exports to China plummeted so low that tiny Faroe Islands surpassed Norway.

300% INCREASE

The results of 2017’s normalization between Norway and China have been slow coming, but November, 2017 saw impressive jumps, with salmon trade tripling within a month.

As salmon exports to China continue to increase, exports to Vietnam have reduced 50% due mostly to Norwegian exporters transporting directly to the Chinese markets and bypassing Vietnam.

Latest market Salmon spot price: Export price of fresh salmon @ NOK 67.57 per kilo, up 3.7% over the previous 7 day calendar period.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today