Salmon exports valued at NOK 64.7 billion in 2017

Norway exported salmon worth NOK 64.7 billion in 2017. This is an increase of 5 per cent or NOK 3.4 billion compared with 2016, and it is the highest export value ever for salmon. Measured in product weight, Norway exported 1 million tonnes of salmon in 2017, which is 2.8 per cent or 27,000 tonnes more than in 2016.

Norway exported salmon worth NOK 64.7 billion in 2017. This is an increase of 5 per cent or NOK 3.4 billion compared with 2016, and it is the highest export value ever for salmon. Measured in product weight, Norway exported 1 million tonnes of salmon in 2017, which is 2.8 per cent or 27,000 tonnes more than in 2016.

– After a very strong year in 2016, we see that the export growth for salmon flattens out in 2017. The most important reason is a stable EU market. Increased consumer prices have led to reduced purchases of salmon in several of the major consumer markets in the EU, says Paul T. Aandahl, Seafood Analyst with the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Source: Seafood.no / Norway Today