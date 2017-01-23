Samsung confirms battery and production as cause

Samsung confirms that problems with the Galaxy Note 7 model was due to the type of battery and production process. Many consumers have experienced that the phone’s battery overheated and caught fire.

700 scientists and engineers have tested over 200,000 mobile phones and more than 30,000 batteries to get to the bottom of the cause of this error.

– We take responsibility for not being able to identify and verify problems that arose due to the battery model and production process, says Samsung.

The announcement came from the company on Monday after Samsung last year experienced what the news agency describes as one of the greatest production fiascos ever.

The world’s largest manufacturer of smartphones recalled 2.5 million Note 7 mobile phones last September, and in October the company stopped all production of the model.

