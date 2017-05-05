Statoil platforms put on hold after major accident in South Korea

Four Statoil construction projects were temporarily suspended in South Korea following a fatal accident at the Samsung yard on the 1st of May.

Six workers died, and 25 were injured when two cranes collided during the construction of an oil platform for the Martin Linge project on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The Samsung yard has been closed, and according to Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper, all work on Statoil’s Johan Sverdrup platforms has also stopped.

The company has two platforms and two rigs built by Samsung Heavy Industries, including the riser and process platforms for the Johan Sverdrup oil field.

Statoil has been notified that the yard is now closed for three weeks, said Finance Director, Hans Jakob Hegge, of Statoil.

‘But it’s too early to say anything about how this may impact the Johan Sverdrup project,’ said Hegge.

The police in South Korea are now investigating the circumstances of the accident.

‘The damage area where the crane accident occurred is shielded from view,’ said Leif Harald Halvorsen, communications manager in the oil company Total E & P Norway.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today