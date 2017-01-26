Sandberg began talks about fishery with British

Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg will secure Norwegian interests after brexit, something he stressed when he met Britain’s Fisheries Minister George Eustice.

The meeting took place in London.

– Britain is our fourth largest market. It is essential to ensure at least equal market access for Norwegian fish after brexit, and this meeting was a good start. We agree that we must avoid getting into a situation where there is ambiguity in what happens after brexit, says Sandberg.

He points out that Norwegian fish is important for British consumers.

– Britain’s national dish, fish & chips, is completely dependent on imports of Norwegian cod and haddock. In recent years, we also see that the British have definitely gotten a taste for Norwegian salmon, says Fisheries Minister.

Another important issue for Norway is allocation of fishing quotas. A British withdrawal from the EU will change the fishery political map of the North Sea and North East Atlantic, which in return has consequences for Norwegian fishermen.

– We must be on the conversation both with the EU and UK. Brexit means we must establish new agreements on the management and allocation of stocks in the North Sea, says Per Sandberg.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today