Sandberg wants a new fisheries commission agreement after Brexit

Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg (Frp) seeks a new type of fisheries agreement after Brexit, where Norway, the EU and the UK all have a seat around the table.

The Fisheries Minister has visited Scotland this week. Where he has discussed Brexit with both fishing organizations and politicians on the Scott side.

When the separation is a fact, Sandberg believes that a joint fisheries commission should be established where Norway, the EU and the UK all participate together in the negotiations.

“We are going from two to three parties, and it’s only natural that we have a new agreement in place,” he says.

Today, Norway is only negotiating with the EU, as Britain is subject to the EU’s common fisheries policy.

The current UK and EU situation is something Sandberg would rather not interfere with. However, the Minister of Fisheries notes that the fish industry is becoming more and more prominent in discussions about Brexit.

“It will be a detailed debate,” he predicts.

UK Prime Minister, Theresa May, has said she wants a better distribution of fishing quotas after the separation that is “fairer” for British fishermen. With that, she believes that all the daily catches by the United Kingdom, that they should be able to retain more of the fish itself.

But neither the EU nor the UK have agreed to shut down the waters completely.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today