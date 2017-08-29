SAS Airline pilots are fighting against international contracting out

Parallel with the breach of negotiations on a new employment agreement for SAS pilots in SAS, they are also in an internal fight against ‘contracting out’ and new bases.

SAS is working to create new bases in Marbella and London through an Irish subsidiary, which has applied for operating licenses.

About 100 pilot jobs will be located outside Scandinavia, reported Dagens Næringsliv newspaper.

EU rules prohibit the pilots from negotiating on the creation of the new bases, and this was therefore not part of the mediation after

breaches in the negotiations on their employment agreements. But the internal conflict hasn’t improve the relationship between SAS and the pilots.

‘It’s clear that the issue has had a negative impact on the relationship between the parties,’ said Jens Lippestad, head of the Norwegian SAS Airways Association. He is not sympathetic to the plans, and believes the company should have come up with a proposal for a voluntary solution.

SAS Airline wouldn’t comment on the issue in detail, but wrote of the Irish operating license, ‘SAS have been open about the plans, and we’ve involved the unions since the autumn of 2016.’

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today