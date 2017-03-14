SAS cancels all flights to New York

SAS has cancelled all flights from Scandinavia to New York Tuesday. Norwegian has chosen to await the development.

It’s blizzard “Stella” which causes SAS to cancel all flights from Oslo, Stockholm and Copenhagen to New York Tuesday, according to the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv.

Heavy winds and up to half a metre of snow is expected on the East Coast of the US.

Information Officer of SAS, Knut Morten Johansen, says that approximately a thousand passengers are affected by the conditions.

Norwegian has not yet cancelled any flights to the US, but they say they are monitoring the situation closely.

– Safety is always our top priority. We will obviously not fly if the weather does not permit it, according to Norwegian’s duty officer for the press, Helen Næss.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today