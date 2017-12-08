SAS experienced a decline of passengers in November

SAS flew 2.28 million passengers in November, this is down 4.8 percent from the same month last year.

But while the number of passenger went down, the so-called yield increased – that’s how much the company earns per passenger per kilometer. In November this year, the yield was 1 Swedish krone, an increase of 9 percent.

However, SAS’s aircraft are less filled than last year. The fill rate was 68.6 percent, a decrease of 5.1 percent from last year.

SAS writes that traffic figures for November are in line with the levels before 2016, and the company expects this trend to continue for the rest of 2017/2018.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today