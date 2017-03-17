SAS fined € 70 million for cartel activity

The European Commission gives SAS 70 million euros in fines for cartel activity, according to Dagbladet.

The European Commission confirms its decision to impose fines on eleven carriers for breaking anti-trust regulations.

The News agency Bloomberg reported a week ago that such a decision was on the way, after an attempt to bring about a settlement had stranded.

According to the news agency, the case was stopped by an EU court in 2015 for procedural reasons.

According to Bloomberg, the EU Commission’s basis for the fine is that air companies over six years coordinated prices on fuel and security.

Source: Dagbladet / Norway Today