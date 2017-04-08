SAS improved figures for March, still losing money

SAS transported 2.5 million passengers in March, an increase of 8.9 percent compared with the same month last year.

SAS Friday announced passenger figures for March. In addition to an increase in the number of passengers, the figures however shows that the number of seats sold was slightly below 70 percent, a decline of 1.6 percent points.

The Capacity increased by 12.2 percent compared to March last year, while traffic rose by 9.7 percent.

The yield per passenger kilometre decreased by another 3 percent and passenger revenue per available seat fell by 5 percent.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today