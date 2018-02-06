SAS and Norwegian Airlines say ‘no’ to Rygge

Neither Norwegian, nor SAS, are planning to return to Rygge airport despite Ryanair’s new interest.

‘Our operation was relatively small at Rygge, we had a few flights to Spain. We have no plans to return to Rygge,said Communications Manager at Norwegian, Lasse Sandaker-Nielsen to E24 newspaper.

He nevertheless added that they will decide on the issue if the airport is opened again. Communications manager at SAS, Knut Morten Johansen, said it is not relevant to them either.

‘There has been no new interest on our part. The traffic is probably too thin for us, but we wish Ryanair good luck’, said Johansen, adding that he hopes there will be a new life for the small airport.

The airport in Østfold was closed in 2016 after Ryanair lowered its traffic from there. On Monday, Ryanair chief,Michael O’Leary, said that the airline is considering returning to Rygge airport.

After Ryanair gave up flight departures from Rygge,the low cost carrier bega competing with the two Norwegian companies (Norwegian and SAS Airlines) at Oslo Airport Gardermoen. Both companies say they are doing well with the competition.

