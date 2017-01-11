SAS switches Norwegian narrowly on passengers

In total, 29.4 million passengers chose to fly with SAS in 2016. Thus, the company retained its position as Scandinavia’s largest airline.

SAS on Wednesday presented its figures for December 2016, where it became a final rush with just over two million passengers, an increase of 10.5 percent from the same month last year.

According to news agency Ritzau it was SAS’s best month of December ever.

The total figure for 2016 is slightly ahead of its competitor Norwegian, who grew substantially last year and transported a total of 29.3 million travelers.

The degree of filling for SAS in December was at 72.2 percent, up 4.1 percentage points from the same month in 2015.

But the yield, ie how much the company earns per passenger per kilometer, fell by 11 percent, and passenger revenue per available seat kilometer decreased by 6 percent.

SAS writes in its report that the air passenger tax in Norway has meant that margins have declined. Moreover, prices of fuel have gone up, while the Swedish kroner has weakened against the US dollar.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today