Seafood exports worth record-high NOK 94.5 billion in 2017

Norway exported 2.6 million tonnes of seafood worth NOK 94.5 billion in 2017. This is an increase in value of 3 per cent, or NOK 3 billion, and an increase in volume of 7 per cent from the record year of 2016. This is the equivalent of 36 million meals every day, year round.

– 2017 was yet another fantastic year for Norwegian seafood exports. The export value increased by 3 per cent and we see a growth in value and volume for overseas markets in Asia and the U.S. Simultaneously, exports to the EU were unchanged from 2016, says Renate Larsen, Managing Director at the Norwegian Seafood Council.

Of the total value of Norwegian seafood exports in 2017, 72 per cent came from aquaculture, while seafood from the fisheries was responsible for 28 per cent. Measured in volume, the distribution was 40 per cent from aquaculture and 60 per cent from fishing.

Norway exported 1 million tonnes of fish from aquaculture worth NOK 67.7 billion in 2017. This is an increase in value of NOK 2.3 billion or 3.6 per cent from 2016. Exported volume was at the same level as 2016.

– An increased salmon price for European consumers has reduced the demand for salmon in Europe. Since Europe is the dominant market for Norwegian salmon, a reduction in salmon sales has a large effect on the export price. This has contributed to lower salmon prices in the last six months of the year, says Larsen.

Norway exported 1.6 million tonnes of seafood from fishing worth NOK 26.8 billion in 2017. This is an increase in value of NOK 628 million or 2.4 per cent, while the volume increased by 170,600 tonnes or 12 per cent from 2016.

– For whitefish, we see that increased value is due to increased export volume, but there are differences among the species. For example, Norwegian exporters were paid more for most cod products in 2017 compared with 2016, says Larsen.