Several shops may be open for mobile payment

A new agreement could make consumers better able to take advantage of mobile payment with Vipps in stores in the time to come.

Vipps has until now been based on credit card companies, but with a partnership with card payment system BankAxept, transaction costs may be lower for retailers, which increases the likelihood that more introduces Vipps, according to the newspaper Dagens Næringsliv.

-Today’s Mobile payment is made through Visa and MasterCard. For mobile payment to be realized within the retail sector, it is a prerequisite that BankAxept can be used.

This is because the costs are lower there, explains Vipps-boss Rune Garborg.

With BankAxept and announced new payment terminals Vipps will “soon” become a common payment method shops as well, the newspaper said. It is not known when these changes will take effect.

In mid-February it was announced that over 100 Norwegian banks enter as owners of the mobile phone based payment system, Vipps, together with Den Norske Bank (DNB), dropping alternative solutions.

