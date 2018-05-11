Several thousand are members of a smuggler’s page on Facebook

Over 4,500 people are members of a Facebook group for people who want to buy smuggled goods such as cigarettes, spirits, and beers.

In eight different languages, the page informs members that it is “for us who want to buy cheap tobacco, snus, alcohol or other smuggled goods at reduced prices“ said Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper.

The newspaper failed to get in touch with the person listed as the administrator of the group. The police, in turn, admitted that they are lagging behind when it comes to online crime that is growing in scale.

“Both Southwest and other police districts should be better online.Among other things, through more active presence on social media,’’said police inspector, Grete Winge, head of the common unit for crime prevention in the Southwestern police district.

“The presence of the police on the Internet today is largely aimed at violence and abuse of children. These are a priority, and very resource-intensive tasks. At the same time, people have a responsibility to follow the law. By buying smuggled goods, you help to keep criminal activity alive’’, Winge pointed out.

She reminded people that it is punishable both to sell or buy smuggled goods, and that one can never be sure what one is getting when buying such goods.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today