‘Sharing economy’ may grow 80 times greater in ten years

The total value of the so-called ‘sharing economy’ could be as high as 57 billion by 2025, according to ‘Vista Analysis’ (Vista Analyse AS).

The report from Vista Analysis was part of the basis that the sharing finance committee used to prepare its report, which was submitted to the Minister of Finance, Siv Jensen, on Monday, reported the Klassekampen newspaper .

Sharing Economy is a business model where private individuals sell services, or lease assets directly, or by means of communication companies.

According to ‘The People Who Share.com’, it ‘is a socio-economic ecosystem built around the sharing of human, physical and intellectual resources.

It includes the shared creation, production, distribution, trade and consumption of goods and services by different people and organisations.’

The projection analysis company has projected the sharing economy’s total turnover in 2025 to be between 28 and 57 billion. In 2015, it was estimated that the value of the services rendered were 500 million.

‘We have taken account of the Vista Analysis report with us in our work, but they are very uncertain estimates’, said the committee chairperson, Tommy Staahl Gabrielsen.

Services revenue of a sharing economy will depend on social and political factors, according to Haakon Vennemo, economist and chairman of Vista Analysis.

‘It’s enough that this type of economy will thrive better in a society with high inequality and high unemployment’, he said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today