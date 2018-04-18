Sharp downturn in new housing sales

TOPICS:
housing prices up 0.2 percentHousing.Photo: pixabay.com

Posted By: Gerard Taylor 18. April 2018

Sales of new homes fell by 17% in the first quarter of this year, compared to the same period last year, new figures from the Housing Manufacturers’ Association show.

 

Over the same period, housing prices were 26% lower than in the first quarter of last year,the figures presented Tuesday showed.

“The biggest decline in sales are for small houses,with a decrease of 39% compared to the first quarter of 2017. Sales of apartments and detached houses were 13% and 2% lower, respectively, than last year,” said Per Jæger, Managing Director of the Housing Manufacturers’ Association.

The start-up so far this year by housing type shows a decrease of 40% for small houses, 25% for single-family homes and 20% for apartments.

One reason for the decline is that Easter fell in March in 2018, while it was in April in 2017.

A total of 26,536 new homes have been sold in the past 12 months, 26% below the level the year before. In total,28,969 new homes have been sold in the same period, a decrease of 12% from the previous year.

 

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Sharp downturn in new housing sales"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*