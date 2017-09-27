The shipyard, Simek AS, lays off 150 employees

The shipyard, Simek AS, in Flekkefjord, laid off all its employees as the order book is empty. In total, 150 employees will lose their jobs.

‘We are working on two ships. One to be delivered in mid January , and the other next Easter. Carrying people costs us too much.

Therefore, we must take the step of shedding people. But we will re-employ workers as soon as we have something to do,’ explained CEO, Øyvind Iversen, to the Agder newspaper.

The Simek employees have been informed of the decision. Iversen said that Simek wants all the employees to return one day, but also pointed out the problems for the industry in the aftermath of the oil crisis that hit Norway.

‘There are many yards struggling,’ he said.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today