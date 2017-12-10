Shopping trend: increase in Christmas decoration sales for home

It seems that many households have purchased new Christmas decorations at the beginning of December. Stores selling such household goods had the biggest increase in sales week 48.

In these stores, sales increased by 6.8 percent, compared with the same week last year, Virke said.

The start of Christmas shopping has also been good for sports shops, pharmacies, flower shops, jewelry stores and the like. In week 48, their sales increased by 2.1 percent compared with last year.

“We expected Black Friday to cause less sales in early December. So far, it seems that it succeeded in getting customers to ours stores the week after,” says Bror Stende, director of Virke Trade.

In the first three weeks of Christmas shopping season, sales at the shopping centers have increased by 3.2 percent.

