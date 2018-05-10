Shops in southern Norway caught for sale of smuggled goods

Following a large-scale control of food stores in southern Norway, two food stores were reported for selling smuggled foods.

The control revealed the sale of illegal meat products, soda, cigarettes and tobacco, the police said.

‘’In two of the stores a considerable amount of illegal meat was found in the freezer, ready for sale.The goods were withdrawn by the Norwegian Food Safety Authority and the Customs Service,” said police commissioner Jan Kåre Eriksen of the Agder police district.

The control was carried out on April the 24th by the A-Crime Center (A-krimsenteret), which is a cooperation between the police, Nav Control, Tax South, the Labour Inspectorate, Kristiansand treasury,and Inter Municipal Employers Control in Agder.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today